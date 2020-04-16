Ivanka Trump ignores White House guidelines against discretionary travel

A White House official says Ivanka Trump traveled with her family from Washington to Bedminster, New Jersey, last week to celebrate Passover.

Ivanka Trump traveled with her family from Washington to Bedminster, New Jersey, last week to celebrate Passover despite coronavirus guidelines discouraging discretionary travel, which she's encouraged others to follow. (Source: CNN)

The decision ignored federal coronavirus guidelines advising against discretionary travel -- guidelines the senior White House adviser has urged other Americans to follow.

The president's daughter posted social media videos in March, encouraging "those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so."

A white house official noted her travel was not commercial.

“Her travel was no different than had she been traveling to or from work and the location was less populated than the surrounding area near her home in D.C.,” the official said.

