Its still unclear if schools will have to make up missed days

School districts and parents across the state are asking what now?

News 10 first reported last week Governor Gretchen Whitmer closed all schools for at least the next three weeks to help cut the spread of the coronavirus.

However, she didn't offer any guidance on what schools are doing about instructional time.

As of Wednesday, it's still not clear if schools are making up any time during the three week break ordered by Governor Whitmer.

"All we know is schools are supposed to be closed through April 5th," said Lansing School District interim superintendent Sam Sinicropi.

And that's been the status of schools across Michigan more almost a week.

Last Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order closing all schools in the state to cut the spread of coronavirus.

Sinicropi said normally a situation like this would be frustrating.

"Except it isn't because there's no control over this. It's unprecedented. We need to keep kids safe," he said.

However, Michigan Education Association President Paula Herbart said schools should know the answer by now.

"Because our school systems need to plan for what may possibly come later on in the year," said Herbart.

There is bipartisan support for a bill in the state legislature that would allow schools not worry about making up these missed days.

"The amendment to the school aid act is basically to say that these days are forgiven so that schools to use the dollars knowing that they wouldn't have to make those days up in June and July," said State Senator Curtis Hertel.

Sinicropi expects the school calendar won't change.

"That's one of the uncertainties in all of this right now. We don't think (we will have to make up days), but that doesn't mean it's going to happen," said Sinicropi.

State Senator Hertel said he doesn't support students having to make up the extra days.

"I will say, the problem with that is that many of our schools weren't built to go to school in June and July. We don't have air conditioning in a lot of our schools," said Hertel.

Hertel said the Senate is scheduled to be back in session next week.

He's hoping the legislature will address schools during this state of emergency.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Sheriey told News 10 in a statement the legislature will work with Governor Whitmer and schools once it is clearer how long they will be closed.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.