It's National Wear Red Day

Are you seeing a lot of red today?

We're wearing red today for National Wear Red Day. (Source WILX)

It's for a good reason if you are...

Friday, February 7 is National Wear Red Day across the country.

It's a campaign to raise awareness of heart disease in women.

Worldwide more adults die of heart disease than cancer and some of the warning signs may not be what you think.

Dr. Sanjeev Gulati, Cardiologist said, "All of us are at risk for heart disease, particularly as we get older. The presentation and the way doctors think about it is really based on the bias of old studies where we've looked at mostly men having heart attacks, not realizing that women have actually the equal risk or even a higher risk."

He says the most common symptom is chest pain or tightness but for women, it may not be the most severe and they're more likely to experience other symptoms like indigestion, back or jaw pain, fatigue or shortness of breath.

Gulati said, "If every day you're walking the dog and you can walk around the block and all of a sudden you are halfway through that and you're having more shortness of breath, you stop and it kind of goes away or gets better pretty quickly, those are things that we would look for."

Both men and women can reduce their risk by maintaining healthy weights, exercising and eating well as well as managing conditions like diabetes and high cholesterol, and quitting smoking.

Gulati said, "The changes you make today may not affect you for ten years, but if you don't make those changes now, we can shorten your quality of life as well as your quantity of life."

Heart attacks tend to strike women later in life than men according to the American Heart Association.

The average age for a first attack in a man is 65, for a woman its 72.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.