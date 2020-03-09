Italy expands lockdown, Israel tightens entry to halt virus

The battle to halt the coronavirus is bringing sweeping new restrictions. Italy expanded a lockdown of northern regions to a travel ban covering the entire country.

Israel ordered all visitors quarantined just weeks before Passover and Easter. Officials in Spain closed schools in and around the capital. Global oil prices had their worst percentage losses since the start of the 1991 Gulf War, and on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its biggest drop since 2008.

In Beijing, many white-collar workers returned to their jobs as new infections in China subsided. But in Europe, residents were struggling to navigate the new parameters imposed by officials.

