Island cut off due to ferry dock collapse

An island in Michigan will have to wait a few extra days to have its main link with the mainland restored.

The Harsens Island ferry dock collapsed Wednesday, cutting off the island for vehicle traffic, it's main source of connection with the outside world.

The dock was originally supposed to reopen on Friday, but the ferry owner now says it will probably take until the middle of next week to finish the repairs.

A boat is still taking pedestrians back and fourth, but residents say that's not enough.

"It's been like being held hostage," Chris Holcome, Harsens Island resident said. "I mean, we are grateful we have four trips across and we have this little boat, but it doesn't start until eight in the morning, but many of us have to be at work at eight o'clock."

However, Bill Hall, another resident of island, said it is what it is.

"You know what, I think it's all part of living on the island. You gotta put up with some things." Hall said.

The collapse happened during repair work on the dock.

