Is it safe to stay in hotels as reopenings get underway? It depends on the precautions you and the hotel take.

It's best to call ahead to see how the place you’re considering is working to minimize the risk of COVID-19. For example, ask if the staff is wearing face coverings.

Many hotels - from luxury resorts to budget brands - are making changes such as disinfecting surfaces like elevator buttons more frequently and replacing breakfast buffets with packaged meals.

Once at a hotel, health officials say guests should continue following social distancing guidelines and minimize the use of common areas.

