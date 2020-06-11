Is it safe to go swimming during the coronavirus pandemic?

Is it safe to swim at a beach or pool during the coronavirus pandemic? Health officials say it can be safe, as long as swimmers stick to social distancing guidelines in and out of the water.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread in water in pools, hot tubs or oceans.

Pool disinfectants like chlorine should also kill the virus, providing another layer of protection. But crowds still pose a risk. That’s why communities that are reopening pools and beaches are limiting capacity and requiring facial masks.

