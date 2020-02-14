Is MSU's head coach making staff changes?

Michigan State University offensive line coach Jim Bollman's twitter page now says "retired coach." Friday morning, it was changed from former to retired.

That change was first spotted Thursday night.

This is leading many to believe that new Spartan head football coach Mel Tucker has begun a shake-up of his staff.

The Detroit Free Press reported Friday morning that Tucker is not planning on keeping any of former Spartan head coach's Mark Dantonio's assistants.

Bollman was one of those assistants.

He joined the staff at MSU in 2013.

Prior to that, Bollman was an assistant coach at Boston College.

He has also had stints in the NFL with the Chicago bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

Bollman started his coaching career at Miami of Ohio in 1977.

Michigan State University has not confirmed if Bollman or any other assistant on the football coaching staff has been released.

