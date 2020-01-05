Iraq’s Parliament calls for expulsion of U.S. troops

Iraq’s Parliament is calling for the expulsion of U.S. troops from the country in reaction to the American drone attack that killed a top Iranian general.

Lawmakers approved a resolution Sunday asking the Iraqi government to end the agreement under which Washington sent forces more than four years ago to help fight the Islamic State group.

A pullout of the estimated 5,200 U.S. troops could cripple the battle against ISIS and allow its resurgence.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.