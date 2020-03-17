Iraqi officials say rockets strike Baghdad's Green Zone

Iraqi security officials say at least three rockets struck Baghdad's fortified Green Zone near the American Embassy.

The strike came Tuesday, a day after an attack on a training base south of Baghdad where U.S.-led coalition troops and NATO trainers were present. It was the fourth such attack in the span of a week.

The Green Zone is the seat of Iraq's government and home to several foreign embassies. Myles Caggins, spokesman for the coalition, said the rockets fell at least 2 kilometers from the embassy. The previous evening, rockets hit the Basmaya base near the Iraqi capital.

