Iraq: U.S. troops injured in Iran missile attack

Several U.S. service members were injured during the Iranian missile attack on Al Asad Air base in Iraq despite the Pentagon saying no casualties had taken place, CNN reports.

"While no U.S. Service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," the U.S.-led military coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria said in a statement on Thursday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, service members were transported from Al Asad Air base, Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany for follow-on screening. When deemed fir for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following the screening," according to the statement.

A U.S. military official told CNN that 11 service members had been injured in the attack, which was launched in retaliation for the U.S. airstrikes in Qasem Soleimani.

