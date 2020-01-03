Iranian cyberattacks feared after killing of top general

Security experts say Iran’s retaliation for the United States' targeted killing of its top general is likely to include cyberattacks.

While they say the U.S. power grid is quite resilient, Iranian state-backed hackers could inject malware that triggers major disruptions to the U.S. public and private sector.

Potential targets include manufacturing facilities, oil and gas plants and transit systems. Iranian state-backed hackers carried out a series of disruptive denial-of-service attacks that knocked major U.S. banks' websites offline in 2012 in response to U.S. sanctions.

Two years later, they wiped servers at a Las Vegas casino.

