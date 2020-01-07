Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at air base

Iran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general.

Iranian state TV says Tehran fired a series of surface-to-surface missiles at an Iraqi air base housing U.S. troops and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.

U.S. officials confirmed airstrikes at the air base in Iraq's Anbar province.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The U.S. also acknowledged another missile attack on a base in Irbil in Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region.

