Ionia free fair selling food

As we get close to summer, the thought of funnel cake or a corn dog from the fair sounds tasty.

Although it's still a little early for the fair and festival season, you can still get your deep-fried fix this weekend.

Three vendors for the Ionia Free Fair are selling their food this Saturday and Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

All you have to do is drive over there and line up for the food you want. Someone will take your order and bring it out to you.

You'll have to pay with cash, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Ionia Free Fair.

