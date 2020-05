Ionia County tables proposed ICE detention center

The Ionia County Board of Commissioners is withholding its support for a proposed immigration detention center planned to hold 600 men accused of violating immigration laws until it receives more information from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

With the majority of the public voicing opposition to the proposed center, the board voted unanimously on Tuesday to table the resolution until its May 26 meeting.

According to The Sentinel-Standard, District One Commissioner and Board Chair David Hodges noted the resolution has little to no authority and Ionia County cannot prevent ICE from constructing the facility since the location where it’s being proposed is in Ionia Township.

