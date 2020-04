Ionia County has reported its first death from COVID-19.

The health department says the patient was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

He was at a hospital when he died.

Ionia County has a total of 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 17,221 statewide.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 727 deaths from the disease.

