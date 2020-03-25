Ionia County reports first coronavirus case

A positive coronavirus test has been confirmed in Ionia County.

The positive case is in a senior woman, according to the Ionia County Health Department in a news release on Wednesday.

The woman is hospitalized, and the county's health department will contact people who have been in close contact with the patient, the department said.

The woman will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.

“At this time, I advise the public to be diligent, yet level-headed, in prevention efforts,” said Ken Bowen, Ionia County health officer, in the release. “I urge you to get your information and situation updates from reputable sources such as the health department, your physician, or the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”

As a precaution, the Ionia County Health Department is asking anyone with symptoms of coronavirus to self-isolate for 14 days to avoid potentially exposing others.

The virus's symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should:

- wash their hands;

- stay home when sick;

- avoid close contact with sick people;

- avoid touching their face;

- disinfect commonly touched surfaces;

- avoid shaking hands; and

- follow suggested guidelines for social distancing.

For social distancing, we recommend the following:

- keep six feet between yourself and others when possible;

- avoid public places at their busiest times;

- work from home when possible;

- cancel gatherings of more than 50 people as required by Michigan law. However, it is recommended gatherings not exceed 10 people; and

- limit travel.

People who are concerned that they may have coronavirus should contact their healthcare provider and call ahead before visiting any healthcare facility. Mildly-ill people are encouraged to stay home and contact their healthcare provider by phone for guidance. If you feel well, you do not need to be tested.

Testing is determined based on risk assessment.

Information about the coronavirus situation locally and in Michigan is rapidly changing.

For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html,

https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and https://ioniacounty.org/health/health-department/.