Ionia County asks for volunteers to help during coronavirus outbreak

Ionia County Emergency Management, Ionia County Health Department and Sparrow Ionia Hospital said they are continuing to review the county's needs and preparedness levels as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Ionia County Emergency Management, in collaboration with the Ionia County Health Department and Sparrow Ionia Hospital, has established a list of volunteers needed, as a precautionary measure, to aid in the response to the coronavirus.

Ionia County Emergency Management said the volunteers need to have experience in the medical field.

Ionia County Emergency Management said the following are the fields of interest:

Doctors

RN’s

LPN’s

CNA’s

EMT’s

MFR’s

Dentist

Medical Assistants

Medical equipment maintenance and repair

Hospital/Medical Office Admissions

Ionia County Emergency Management said those who have present or past experience from the listed fields above and are interested in volunteering if needed should contact them by calling 211 or emailing Ionia-Montcalm United Way at haley.mclean@liveunitedm-i.org.

