Ionia County Health Department announces second case of coronavirus

The Ionia County Health Department has announced the second case of coronavirus in Ionia County.

The health department said the individual is a senior male who is currently hospitalized.

The health department said it is contacting people who have been in close contact with the patient and they will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.

Ionia County Health Department is asking community members to refrain from calling the health department with requests for additional information. They said the best way you can protect yourself is to follow the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.

As a precaution, the health department is asking anyone with symptoms to self-isolate for 14 days as symptoms of coronavirus may appear between two and 14 days following exposure.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should:

 Wash their hands.

 Stay home when sick.

 Avoid close contact with sick people.

 Avoid touching their face.

 Disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

 Avoid shaking hands.

 Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing.

 Follow the Governor’s Executive Orders

If you believe you may have the coronavirus, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider and call ahead before you visit any healthcare facility.

The health department said mildly ill people are encouraged to stay home and contact their healthcare provider for guidance.

