Investigation into fire photo finished

Detroit's fire commissioner said an investigation into a picture taken outside a burning home has been completed and those involved will face disciplinary action.

The photo was taken around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and shows a group of firefighters posing in front of the burning vacant house.

The photo was taken to honor a Battalion chief who was retiring.

A family said the home had been in their family for 50 years and they were rehabbing it for their sick grandmother.

"I couldn't believe it. Just lost for words that they just let it burn all the way down to the ground. They need to be fired, and they need to do their job. They're called firefighters for a reason," Deontae Higginbotham, the son of the homeowner, said.

In a statement, the fire commissioner said the "lapse in judgment" was an embarrassment to the department and those involved will be held accountable.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.