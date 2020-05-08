Eaton Rapids intersection back open after major flooding

An intersection in Eaton Rapids is back open Friday after being under water for months.

News 10 has been following this flooding problem with this intersection for a while now.

Back in January the water was so high.

Police say a pickup truck became partially submerged when a driver decided to go through barricades blocking the road.

In April we checked back in on the situation.

Neighbors told us they were still frustrated with the little progress the Drain and Road Commission's made with the intersection.

A nearby neighbor says she's happy the roads are cleared, but is disappointed the county didn't do much until News 10 started investigating.

"We've heard nothing from the county about what their plans are, they haven't us really anything. We know that there was a petition filed we don't know what the scope of that petition is now that it has drained are they moving forward with that... we don't know were left in the dark," said Janice Heck.

Eaton County Drain Commissioner Richard Wagner told News 10 a petition was filed to fix the flooding at the intersection.

Wagner says the current drain can't handle the water the roads get and is working to help pay for upgrades.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

