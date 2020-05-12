Interior designer sues Grand Hotel

A well-known interior designer has filed a lawsuit against the Grand Hotel in Michigan.

For over 40 years, world-renowned interior designer Carleton Varney worked with the Grand Hotel, developing a good relationship with the family who owned it.

But now, Varney is suing the hotel.

He said he has loaned many items from his personal collection to the hotel. However, in 2019, Grand Hotel ownership changed hands.

Varney said his items were given to the new ownership in the sale. He said he wants them back, but he said the hotel refuses to return them.

"We have to show that those are our items," said Varney's attorney Victor Mastromarco. "I don't think there is any question that they are, alright? We never sold them to them. They were, it would be like someone loaning a piece of artwork to a museum or something of that sort and, you know, that doesn't mean they don't still own the piece of art. So that's, you know, similar to in a way analogous to what I'm talking about. No, these, these pieces of artwork there's no question they knew were his."

According to the complaint, the new owners aren't interested in having Varney continue as the hotel's interior designer because of his age. He is suing the hotel for age discrimination, name and likeness appropriation among other things.

Grand Hotel representatives have not made a comment on the matter at this time.

