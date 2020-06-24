Interfaith Coalition to recommend police reforms at capitol

A group called the Interfaith Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform will hold a press conference to lay out its members’ ideas for changing the criminal justice system.

The press conference will be held at the steps of the State Capitol Building at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The coalition said it’s made up of Christians, Muslims and Jews from throughout Michigan.

“After careful consideration and investigation, the coalition has come together to present several policy recommendations for positive change: a reduction in excessive police force, a prevention of the unnecessary loss of life at the hands of rogue police officers, a process to address systemic racism and a pathway to include people of color through a diversification of personnel within the criminal justice system,” the coalition said in a Wednesday statement.

The coalition said it believes the public, not police, should be the ones who determine police policy.

“It is not for the law enforcement community to determine its own behavior in relation to the community it serves,” the coalition said.

