MISSING IN MICHIGAN: Intense weekend search but no sign of missing woman

A Detroit-area woman remains missing after a weekend search with police, dogs and volunteers in the northern Lower Peninsula. Adrienne Quintal's family says trail dogs picked up her scent but cadaver dogs did not.

A sister, Jenny Bryson, says the search will resume at some point but weather will be a key factor.

The 47-year-old Quintal was reported missing in October from a family cabin in Benzie County, about 20 miles southwest of Traverse City.

Sheriff Ted Schendel says it's a rough “swampy area.” There is a $10,000 reward for information.

