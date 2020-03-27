An intense form of radiation can help slow the progression of prostate cancer in some men.
That's according to a new research from Johns Hopkins University.
The study compared the highly focused radiation with 'wait and watch' observation in 54 men with hormone sensitive prostate cancer.
Six months later, 19% of radiation patients showed disease progression, compared to 61% of those undergoing observation alone.
The risk of new cancers was also much lower when the radiation was used.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.
Intense radiation to slow progress of prostate cancer
An intense form of radiation can help slow the progression of prostate cancer in some men.