Intense radiation to slow progress of prostate cancer

An intense form of radiation can help slow the progression of prostate cancer in some men.

That's according to a new research from Johns Hopkins University.

The study compared the highly focused radiation with 'wait and watch' observation in 54 men with hormone sensitive prostate cancer.

Six months later, 19% of radiation patients showed disease progression, compared to 61% of those undergoing observation alone.

The risk of new cancers was also much lower when the radiation was used.

