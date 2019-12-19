Institute to pay $5.5M for not disclosing Chinese grants

A Michigan research institute accused of failing to disclose Chinese government grants to two of its researchers has reached a $5.5 million settlement.

The Justice Department says the Van Andel Research Institute acted with “deliberate ignorance or reckless disregard" when it applied to the U.S. government for grants on the scientists' behalf without also acknowledging that the researchers had been receiving funding from China.

The civil case is part of a broader crackdown on unreported foreign funding - especially from China - to researchers at American universities and institutions.

