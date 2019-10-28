Inspector: Home with roof that collapsed was up to code

A code inspector for the city of East Lansing said that the home where a canopy roof collapsed over the weekend was up to code.

According to the East Lansing Fire Department, five people were hurt on Saturday. One person was taken to the hospital, but was released and the four others were treated at the scene.

The house is located at Elm St. and Center St near Michigan State University's campus.

Two men hired by Cron Management, the company that owns the house were cleaning up the rubble on Monday.

A Michigan State University student who lives at the home told a reporter on Monday that dozens of people were outside of the home tailgating when the roof gave way. He said five people had climbed through the second story window to get up on the roof.

"Some people had gotten trapped. One of my roommates, actually his Dad and sister both got pinned underneath that rubble and everybody immediately lifted it up and then [they] crawled out," the student said. "I was shocked. I just saw the thing start to separate from the house and I just knew it was going down. I don't know. It was just surreal."

He also added that one person had broken their elbow and another had a gash on their head. A third person had broken their knee.

Scott Weaver, a code administrator said that he's worked for the city of East Lansing for 15 years and this is the first time he can recall something like this happening. He said that the rental home was inspected in January.and structurally, the house was fine.

"Our rental folks, they do inspections every 13 months. There was no notification. Nothing there that would've warranted him to look any deeper. I would say that that was in good shape then. It would be there another 50 years if we just kept people off of it," Weaver said.

News 10 reached out Cron Management Monday afternoon and are waiting to hear back.

