Inmate dies while in custody at Lansing Police Department jail

An inmate in custody at the Lansing Police Department jail died early Saturday morning.

Police say the inmate was a 54-year-old man who was arrested for an alleged domestic assault that happened around 1 p.m. Friday.

The man had been at a local hospital Friday night because of "medical complications unrelated to his arrest," according to police.

He was discharged from the hospital just before 1 a.m. and taken back to the jail when he became unconscious. Officers say they used an AED on the man.

The Lansing Fire Department also responded. The inmate was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

“The incident is a tragedy and we are committed to understanding what led to this subject’s death,” said Chief Daryl Green.

Two police officers and two detention officers have been

placed on administrative leave with pay as Michigan State Police investigate.

The Lansing Police Department will also conduct its own investigation after MSP is finished.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.