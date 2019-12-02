Inman recall fight moves to court

The group behind a failed effort to recall an indicted state lawmaker is asking the court to resuscitate the effort.

State Rep. Larry Inman, a Republican from the Traverse City area, is charged with trying to trade votes for campaign money. The recall petition is missing the word "right" in describing one of the charges against him.

Almost 14,000 people signed the petition, which is more than enough to force a recall election, but the state threw them out because of the one-word difference between the version approved by the Board of Canvassers, and the version signed by voters.

Organizers are asking the State Court of Appeals to overturn that decision.

Inman has pleaded not guilty to the bribery charges.

The Republican from Traverse City is refusing to resign despite calls from constituents and his own party.

Back in August, the State House unanimously passed a resolution urging him to step down.

