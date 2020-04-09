Ingham Sheriff's Office warns of break-ins, looks for N-95 masked men

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is looking for men in N-95 masks who have been suspected of theft.

The sheriff's office said a victim's credit card was used at the Meijer on South Pennsylvania in Lansing.

The sheriff's office said both subjects are male and were both wearing N-95 masks. One suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with black pants and the other one was wearing an orange camouflage hoodie and black pants.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office wants to remind residents to lock their car doors at night and remember not to leave any valuables inside.

"This is the time of the year we start to see thefts from cars on the increase, and the lack of school/evening activities seems to have pushed that even earlier than normal," the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Deputy Patrick Hollern at 517-244-1825 or email at phollern@ingham.org.

