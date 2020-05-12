Ingham ISD to hit 1 million meals served

Public schools in the Ingham Intermediate School District (ISD) service area will hit the one million mark of meals provided this week.

In a release, the group says they have been providing meals to students since March 16.

“I applaud all of the districts not only in our service area, but around the state for their commitment to making sure children have access to meals during this challenging time,” notes Jason Mellema, Ingham ISD Superintendent. “The need has been significant and has put a strain on both finances and resources for many of our districts. However, the dedication of food service staff and volunteers show true compassion in our region. We are truly fortunate,” Mellema also noted.

The group says most districts are providing meal pickups two to three times weekly, some are also able to provide drop-offs.

