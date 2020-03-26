Ingham ISD donates mass supplies to Sparrow

After a call for help earlier in the week, the Sparrow Health System is getting an influx of supplies from another local organization.

Ingham ISD says that they saw Sparrow's request for supplies and is stepping up in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school district is donating boxes of supplies, including face masks, gowns, gloves, safety goggles, and hand sanitizer.

Jason Mellema, Ingham ISD Superintendent, contacted Sparrow to offer items they had on hand that would be helpful, according to the school district. Ingham ISD says Sparrow officials sent staff to collect the items and also made the decision to take hospital beds and other equipment as well upon arrival. The supplies are from Heartwood School and the Wilson Talent Center, with the equipment coming straight from the health care Career & Technical Education programs, according to a press release from Ingham ISD.

Ingham ISD has a partnership with Sparrow in which second-year students from the WTC’s Patient Care Technician program attend classes at Sparrow’s downtown Lansing campus twice weekly.

“During this unprecedented time in our lives, we must band together as a community and help in any way that we can,” Mellema said. “We are fortunate to offer several healthcare programs at the Talent Center and had quite a bit of needed supplies on hand that can benefit frontline healthcare workers.”

