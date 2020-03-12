Ingham County suspends taking fingerprints amidst coronavirus

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office said it has suspended taking all fingerprints for the general public for non-court-related business due to the coronavirus.

The sheriff's office said when they are taking fingerprints as a service to the general public, customers are unscreened, have to actually enter the workspace of the records bureau and stand directly next to clerks.

The sheriff's office said employees then have to handle ungloved hands to take the prints.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office said it will resume taking prints for the general public at a later date after consulting with its health department.

In addition, the Lansing Police Department has enacted its own mitigation policy.

The Lansing Police Department said the intent of the mitigations is to "maintain continuity of police operations while mitigation police employee contact with coronavirus."

You can view the Lansing Police Department's full mitigation by clicking to the right of this article.

