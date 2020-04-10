Ingham County said coronavirus-related deaths decrease to three

The Ingham County Health Department said the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county has decreased to three.

The health department said the cause of death for the first person reported to have died from the virus wasn't from the coronavirus.

The health department said follow up testing showed that the person did not have the coronavirus and that other severe pre-existing conditions were the likely cause of death.

“The county and the state strive to share timely and accurate information with the public,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “Although great care is taken, the data is by its very nature preliminary.”

The health department said the test was re-run postmortem due to two conflicting laboratory test results, which were performed while the person was still alive.

The health department said the Michigan Bureau of Laboratories confirmed the negative test result on Friday.

The health department said it does no conduct in-house lab results.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

