Ingham County resident wins lottery

The Michigan Lottery announced Tuesday an Ingham County woman won $80,000.

In a news release, the lottery agency said the woman chose to stay anonymous. She won the money by playing an instant online game called Triple Gems.

"Winning $80,000 was a different kind of feeling,” the woman is quoted as saying in the release. “It was like a calm came over me.”

She plans to share the money with family, pay bills and then save some of it.

The Michigan Lottery contributes to the School Aid Fund through ticket sales. It began in 1972.

