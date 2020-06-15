Ingham County pushed to reopen beaches for summer

Temperatures are expected to rise this week, but the beaches won't be getting busier in Ingham County.

The county parks department still has public beaches and splash pads closed because of coronavirus.

"The kids need something to do. We just spent three months inside with them," said Kim Trost, who lives across the street from Lake Lansing.

Lake Lansing Park South has several signs posted saying the beach is closed for the season because of COVID -19.

"Summer with no swimming is very disappointing to me and my family," said Amy Trotter, who wants beaches open.

Outdoor recreation was always allowed, even during Michigan's stay home order.

Now it's getting warmer, Trost want's to be able to take her daughter to the beach across the lake from her home to cool off.

"There really is nothing here in Lansing for the kids to do. No swimming," she said.

Not all area beaches are closed. Motz Park in Clinton County has signs encouraging people to practice social distancing on the beach.

"Traveling 30 minutes out of the way isn't fair. There's none of her friends there. I have to pile them all in my vehicle and take them with me," said Trost.

Ingham county commissioner Emily Stivers posted on Facebook the county parks director, Tim Morgan, made the decision to close the beaches for the season to err on the side of caution.

But Trotter said there are ways to safely reopen the beach like in Clinton County.

"We just have to really be vigilant and watch out for each other and ourselves and maintain both water safety as well as social distancing," said Trotter.

Stivers said no changes will be made until at least after the Ingham County Park Board's meeting June 22.

That meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.

