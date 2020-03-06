Ingham County preparing for a coronavirus outbreak

"Covid-19 is a cause for concern, is a cause for preparation, but it's not a cause for panic." Dr. Adenike Shoyinka, Ingham County Medical Director said.

The Ingham County health department is trying to make sure the public takes coronavirus seriously but doesn't freak out about it.

Experts feel it's just a matter of time until there's a positive test in mid-Michigan and they say they are prepared for it.

"We're planning as if it is coming and we will have separate and possibly widespread and then we're brushing off our pandemic plans." Dr. R. Dale Jackson, our EMS, and Preparedness Director said.

People with pre-existing conditions like heart disease, asthma, and diabetes are at a higher risk of complications, but many people who get coronavirus won't even know they have it, others may mistake it for something more common.

"We are in the midst of cold and flu season, and essentially what it's going to be are cold flu and coronavirus season and it's going to be what we always do in a bad flu season." Dr. R. Dale Jackson said.

The county health department is making plans to have extra beds available at Sparrow and McLaren hospitals, but they're urging people to stay home unless their symptoms are severe.

"If you're having mild symptoms and can take and drink water, take the appropriate over the counter medications, and your symptoms are managed that way then it is best that you stay home. It's only when your symptoms become more severe that seeking hospital care or care at your doctor's office would be advisable." Karen Kent, Vice President, Sparrow Health System said.

Lansing's mayor says the city will do what it can to keep the virus from spreading if it shows up here.

"It spreads very quickly, so containment is very important. So we're going to quarantine those if they have it." Andy Schor, Lansing City Mayor said.

The health department says the most important thing people can do if they get sick is to stay home and isolate themselves. Patients should call their doctor specific questions about treatment and care.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.