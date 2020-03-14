Ingham County police officers will ensure people follow Gov. Whitmer's executive orders

Law enforcement officers across Ingham County will be ensuring people heed Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order prohibiting gatherings of 250 people or more. Those who disregard the order could be subject to a misdemeanor that includes up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $200.

“I urge everyone to take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 including adhering to the Governor’s Executive Order,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail in a statement. “In addition to avoiding large gatherings, people should continue to follow other precautions such as washing hands, not touching their face, and disinfecting surfaces.”

People gathering for the purposes of: industrial or manufacturing work; mass transit; or the purchase of groceries or consumer goods are exempt.

