Ingham County Fairgrounds host fair food drive-thru

This weekend the Ingham County Fairgrounds opened its gates for a fair food drive-thru.

On Sunday, May 22, more than 700 cars came out to support the fairgrounds and vendors.

Quite a bit of food was sold too. Organizers say they went through 800 pounds of potatoes, 270 pounds of dough for pretzels, 250 caramel apples, 25 pounds of Koegel's Vienna hot dogs and more.

Organizers say they are working on plans to do the fair food drive-thru again next weekend.

