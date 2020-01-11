Ingham County officials salt and pre-treats roads to prevent ice

Road commissions throughout the Greater Lansing area are tackling roads that range from overly saturated to starting to freeze and ice over.

The Ingham County Road Department said they have spent most of the past 24-hours salting and pre-treating roads.

Most roads in the surrounding area have been saturated with rain, sleet, ice, and at times a combination of all three.

Ingham County Road Department Managing Director Bill Conklin said his crews are working to make the roads as safe as possible for driving as the temperatures drop.

The department will look at weather conditions in the morning to decide whether streets need any additional treatment, salting or even snow removal.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.