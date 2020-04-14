Ingham County offers drive-thru coronavirus testing

Ingham County Health Centers have expanded testing capabilities for the coronavirus via a drive-thru testing site.

The Ingham County Health Department said people who need a test must call ahead to the department's COVID-19 Hotline at 517-887-4517 to be assessed and receive an order and appointment time.

The testing expansion comes in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, according to the health department.

The Ingham County Health Department said it is one of 13 sites that entered into an agreement with the state office to make testing more widely available.

Once the Ingham County Health Centers drive-thru testing site is fully running, it will be able to test up to 100 people a day, according to the county health department.

“Health Centers have always played a critical role in our local health care system by ensuring access to care and reducing overuse of emergency departments,” said Anne Scott, Executive Director of Ingham Community Health Centers and Deputy Health Officer for Ingham County Health Department. “We are ready to mobilize coronavirus care and testing for more people in our community, particularly those disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

In order to be tested, people must have coronavirus symptoms, the county health department said.

“Expanded testing will paint a fuller picture of just how far this disease has spread and help people better assess their health and their risk to others if they are feeling unwell,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Expanded testing will be key to the gradual reopening of our community.”

