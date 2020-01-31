Ingham County offering free HIV testing

The Ingham County Health Department is doing its part to help people in need of HIV testing.

The department is hosting a community HIV testing event on Friday, Feb. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forest Community Health Center.

“In the U.S., 1 out of every 7 people infected with HIV does not know it,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “This is a problem because early diagnosis and treatment reduces the risk of transmission and helps those who are HIV positive live longer and healthier lives.”

Around 500 people living in Ingham County are living with HIV and African Americans have the highest proportion of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. of all racial and/or ethnic groups, according to a statement sent to News 10.

Everyone who is tested at the event will get a $5 or $10 gift card and will have the opportunity to attend a personal consultation where they can discuss their risk factors and ways to reduce the risk of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, according to the statement.

No appointment is needed and the testing takes about 30 to 45 minutes, the health department said.

For more information, contact the HIV/STI prevention program at 517-887-4424.

