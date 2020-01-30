Organizations looking for volunteers for Ingham County homeless count

Organizations in the capital area are heading out for Ingham County's annual Point-in-Time count.

The count is when volunteers count how many homeless people there are in the area.

Beyond finding out how many homeless people there are in the area, the count also gives a chance for volunteers to reach out to those living on the streets or in shelters and offer them resources and connections to change their lives.

Back in 2019, around 400 to 500 homeless people were counted in Ingham County with thousands of others counted around the state of Michigan.

"We have a very, very good outreach team that goes on all the time so we're always looking for people, reaching out to them and trying to help them to maybe decide not to live outside, but to get into shelters and then get into housing," said Susan Cancro, executive director of Advent House Ministries and chairperson of Capital Region Housing Collaborative.

Advent House Ministries and the Capital Region Housing Collaborative are still looking for volunteers for the count.

If you would like to help out with the count, you can meet at Advent House in Lansing Thursday night at 9:15 p.m.

