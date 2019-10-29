Ingham County Sheriff's Office warns about phone scam

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is warning people about an old scam making new rounds.

Deputies have received several complaints where a caller claims to be a deputy or administration from the sheriff's office.

The scammer claims the victim is either violating the law or a loved one of theirs has been arrested, according the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

The caller requests money or gift cards to resolve the issue.

Several people have fallen victim to the scam in the past, losing out on thousands of dollars, according to the sheriff's office.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents that deputies will never call demanding money in any form of payment.

If this happens to you, hang up the phone immediately without giving the caller any information.

You should then call the agency in which the scammer claims to be calling from to verify what you were told, the sheriff's office said.

You should always use a directory for the agency's phone number if you don't know it, not the number the caller may provide you.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.