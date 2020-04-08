Ingham County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of horse deputy

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office mourned the loss of a fellow deputy Wednesday.

The horse named Prance was a staple in the East Lansing Community.

Special Deputy Kraig Kolk had Prance as a partner for five years. He says Prance died after an accident in his pasture.

Prance was a figure during community events and will be dearly missed.

"He did his job he loved his job," said Special Deputy Kolk. "I think it was really good for him to do it, he was a lot of horse to just stand around, he had a lot to give."

Special Deputy Kolk says Prance will be hard to replace. He's hoping to introduce a new horse to the team in the next few months.

