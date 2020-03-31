Ingham County Sheriff's Office investigate scene of shooting in Bunkerhill Twp

Police are currently on the scene in the 3000 block of Haynes Road in Bunkerhill Township investigating a shooting, according to a press release sent to News 10.

"We have reason to believe a shooting occurred there," said Ingham County Sheriff's Office Captain Greg Harris. "We're just trying to satisfy our suspicions."

Police said at around 3:20 p.m. Monday, Lansing Police were dispatched to McLaren Hospital for a male shooting victim who was dropped off.

Officers who were called to the scene we advised that the vehicle who brought the victim to the hospital "abruptly left," according to police.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with hospital staff and the victim, police said.

Police said the victim is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries due to gunshot wounds.

Officers were able to identify the victim as a 40-year-old Lansing man and called investigators to assist.

Captain Harris said it is unclear who shot him.

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.