Ingham County Sheriff to release investigation findings into inmates death

The Ingham County Sheriff is announcing the findings of an investigation into the death of an inmate.

Marquis Oliver, 21, jumped out of a moving transport van during an attempt to escape in October.

Oliver was able to somehow open the sliding door of the van, how that happened will be discussed at the press conference.

