Ingham County Sheriff suspends Special Deputy Unit in light of police reform

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth suspended the Special Deputy Unit of the Sheriff's Office today.

The unit was a volunteer unit, active under many previous Sheriffs, including Sheriff Wriggelsworth.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, the Special Deputy Unit has been inactive since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement sent to News 10, Sheriff Wriggelsworth praised the men and women of the unit for the time and effort they put in to their service, but feels this is the best decision for the community in light of the recent outcries for police reform.

"Let me make it clear that these dedicated men and women have donated thousands of hours of their own time to our community, pay for their own uniforms, vests, etc. to assist us doing what minimal staffing doesn't allow us to do," said Wriggelsworth. "In light of all that is going on with criminal justice reforms around the country, I feel it is in the best interest of the community, our profession, and the special deputies themselves to no longer be active."

Despite having special uniforms and firearms, according to Wriggelsworth, special deputies are not licensed by MCOLES and do not get the same amount of training as MCOLES trained deputies.

Wriggelsworth went on to thank the unit for their service.

