Ingham County Road Commission closes roads due to flooding

On Sunday morning, the Ingham County Road Commission was still cleaning up and re-salting roads throughout the county after this weekend's winter weather.

They reported that primary and local roads have been scraped, re-salted and melted down to just wet pavement.

Residential roads are also being re-salted but on centers of main in and out roads only.

ICRD will clean-up residential streets any further amount necessary Monday morning, but most streets are expected to bare off with rising temperatures on Monday.

Due to this weekend's rain fall, road closures have been made because of the high water, which is still rising as run-off makes its way into the drains, creeks and rivers.

Due to the significant rain fall Friday night in to Saturday, the following roads have had to be closed due to high water, some of which is still rising as run-off makes its way into the drains, creeks and rivers:

Meridian Township:

Okemos Road, Central Park Drive to Haslett Road

Nakoma Drive, Huron Hills Drive to Hamilton Road

Hilcrest Drive, Okemos Road to Sequoia Drive

Hickory Island Drive, loop off Lake Drive

Leroy Township:

Linn Road, Meech to Dietz Roads

Meech Road, Linn Road to M-43

Leslie Township:

Baseline Road, State to Jackson Roads

Leslie & Bunker Hill Townships:

Olds Road, Cooper to Meridian Roads

ICRD says there are numerous other county roads in low areas with water encroaching somewhat on the roadway, which are marked with road-side barricades and water on road signs, but which are passable with due caution.

ICRD will continue to monitor the county roads in low-lying areas as further road closures may be necessary due to water possibly continuing to rise in the waterways as run-off continues.

As always with high water conditions, motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid and not pass through any water found to be over the road as the water may deeper than expected and could cause vehicles to go off the road, and/or road wash-outs may occur under the water not visible to the driver or pedestrians.

Water over road and other county road concerns may be reported to ICRD at 517-676-9722, which will be dispatched to on-call ICRD staff by ICRD’s 24 hour answering service, for any water further water over the road or other hazardous conditions that present which are not yet signed, closed or otherwise addressed.

