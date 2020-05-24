Ingham County Health Officer tested for COVID-19

Ingham County health officer, Linda Vail, was among the hundreds who were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday at the Sparrow Drive-Thru location.

Vail's swab test results are to come back Monday and antibody test results typically come back the same day of the testing.

Since this Frandor site has been open, Sparrow has performed more than 6,000 tests there.

Vail says about 3% of Ingham County has been tested at this time.

The capacity that this creates in our community is incredible, and again that is so critical in terms to us with us moving out to reopening," aid Vail."What we know is that reopening is significantly based on what is our testing capacity which gives us the capacity to isolate in quarantine which will keep us from having second waves of transmission, if we do that carefully."

Tests will continue to be done.

Swab tests available 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Antibody tests are available from 8 a.m-1 p.m.

They can serve about 48 patients per hour when all 6 lanes are open.